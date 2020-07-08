Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 818 N MONTFORD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
818 N MONTFORD AVENUE
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:32 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
818 N MONTFORD AVENUE
818 North Montford Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
818 North Montford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Milton - Montford
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fully rehabbed and brand new townhouse with 4 br 2 full bath, central air, wood floor, finished walkout basement, fenced backyard, in a quiet block..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 818 N MONTFORD AVENUE have any available units?
818 N MONTFORD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 818 N MONTFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
818 N MONTFORD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 N MONTFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 818 N MONTFORD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 818 N MONTFORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 818 N MONTFORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 818 N MONTFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 N MONTFORD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 N MONTFORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 818 N MONTFORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 818 N MONTFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 818 N MONTFORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 818 N MONTFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 N MONTFORD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 818 N MONTFORD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 818 N MONTFORD AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland