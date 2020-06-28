Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 817 RAMSAY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
817 RAMSAY STREET
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
817 RAMSAY STREET
817 Ramsay Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
817 Ramsay Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhouse Camden Crossing. garage and deck. 3 private parking spots. Walking distance UMAB, Medical Center, Camden Yards and Inner Harbor. Easy access to 94. Credit check required. No vouchers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 817 RAMSAY STREET have any available units?
817 RAMSAY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 817 RAMSAY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
817 RAMSAY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 RAMSAY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 817 RAMSAY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 817 RAMSAY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 817 RAMSAY STREET offers parking.
Does 817 RAMSAY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 RAMSAY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 RAMSAY STREET have a pool?
No, 817 RAMSAY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 817 RAMSAY STREET have accessible units?
No, 817 RAMSAY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 817 RAMSAY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 RAMSAY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 817 RAMSAY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 817 RAMSAY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland