All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 817 RAMSAY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
817 RAMSAY STREET
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM

817 RAMSAY STREET

817 Ramsay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

817 Ramsay Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhouse Camden Crossing. garage and deck. 3 private parking spots. Walking distance UMAB, Medical Center, Camden Yards and Inner Harbor. Easy access to 94. Credit check required. No vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 RAMSAY STREET have any available units?
817 RAMSAY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 817 RAMSAY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
817 RAMSAY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 RAMSAY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 817 RAMSAY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 817 RAMSAY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 817 RAMSAY STREET offers parking.
Does 817 RAMSAY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 RAMSAY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 RAMSAY STREET have a pool?
No, 817 RAMSAY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 817 RAMSAY STREET have accessible units?
No, 817 RAMSAY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 817 RAMSAY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 RAMSAY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 817 RAMSAY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 817 RAMSAY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland