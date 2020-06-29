All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 817 East Preston Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
817 East Preston Street - 1
Last updated June 6 2020 at 11:10 PM

817 East Preston Street - 1

817 E Preston St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

817 E Preston St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Johnson Square

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated three bedroom two bathroom home with finished basement. Housing Vouchers Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 East Preston Street - 1 have any available units?
817 East Preston Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 817 East Preston Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
817 East Preston Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 East Preston Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 817 East Preston Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 817 East Preston Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 817 East Preston Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 817 East Preston Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 East Preston Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 East Preston Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 817 East Preston Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 817 East Preston Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 817 East Preston Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 817 East Preston Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 East Preston Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 817 East Preston Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 817 East Preston Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland