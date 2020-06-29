Rent Calculator
Last updated June 6 2020 at 11:10 PM
817 East Preston Street - 1
817 E Preston St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
817 E Preston St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Johnson Square
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated three bedroom two bathroom home with finished basement. Housing Vouchers Only
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 817 East Preston Street - 1 have any available units?
817 East Preston Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 817 East Preston Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
817 East Preston Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 East Preston Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 817 East Preston Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 817 East Preston Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 817 East Preston Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 817 East Preston Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 East Preston Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 East Preston Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 817 East Preston Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 817 East Preston Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 817 East Preston Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 817 East Preston Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 East Preston Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 817 East Preston Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 817 East Preston Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
