Home
Baltimore, MD
816 WELLINGTON STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
816 WELLINGTON STREET
816 Wellington Street
No Longer Available
816 Wellington Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
refrigerator
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 816 WELLINGTON STREET have any available units?
816 WELLINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 816 WELLINGTON STREET have?
Some of 816 WELLINGTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 816 WELLINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
816 WELLINGTON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 WELLINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 816 WELLINGTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 816 WELLINGTON STREET offer parking?
No, 816 WELLINGTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 816 WELLINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 816 WELLINGTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 WELLINGTON STREET have a pool?
No, 816 WELLINGTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 816 WELLINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 816 WELLINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 816 WELLINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 WELLINGTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
