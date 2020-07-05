All apartments in Baltimore
816 S GLOVER STREET
Last updated February 4 2020 at 7:36 AM

816 S GLOVER STREET

816 South Glover Street · No Longer Available
Location

816 South Glover Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Charming 2br 1.5 ba townhome in the heart of Canton. Featuring HW floors, nice kitchen w/SS appliances, central air, and more.. Right down the street from Safeway shopping center and Canton Squares restaurants and shops. MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

