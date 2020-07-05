816 South Glover Street, Baltimore, MD 21224 Canton
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Charming 2br 1.5 ba townhome in the heart of Canton. Featuring HW floors, nice kitchen w/SS appliances, central air, and more.. Right down the street from Safeway shopping center and Canton Squares restaurants and shops. MUST SEE!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 816 S GLOVER STREET have any available units?
816 S GLOVER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 816 S GLOVER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
816 S GLOVER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.