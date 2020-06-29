All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 27 2019 at 1:46 PM

816 Park Avenue

816 Park Avenue
Location

816 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201
Mount Vernon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ee75544049 ---- This property is located right in the heart of Mount Vernon only a couple blocks from the Washington Monument. Walk to any of the many restaurants, bars, theaters, the inner harbor, public transportation, and easily access I95, I83, and Penn Station! Beautiful hardwood floors and great natural light. Kitchen complete with dishwasher, fridge, microwave, stove, and garbage disposal. The building also has a washer and dryer in the building, and a beautiful rear picnic and outdoor area perfect for grilling or letting out pets! This unit is a rare find in the historic Mt. Vernon neighborhood. Annual leasing preferred! Controlled Access Off Street Parking Pets Allowed Range / Oven Washer & Dryer (In Building)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Park Avenue have any available units?
816 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 Park Avenue have?
Some of 816 Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
816 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 816 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 816 Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 816 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 816 Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 816 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 816 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 816 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.

