816 Park Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ee75544049 ---- This property is located right in the heart of Mount Vernon only a couple blocks from the Washington Monument. Walk to any of the many restaurants, bars, theaters, the inner harbor, public transportation, and easily access I95, I83, and Penn Station! Beautiful hardwood floors and great natural light. Kitchen complete with dishwasher, fridge, microwave, stove, and garbage disposal. The building also has a washer and dryer in the building, and a beautiful rear picnic and outdoor area perfect for grilling or letting out pets! This unit is a rare find in the historic Mt. Vernon neighborhood. Annual leasing preferred! Controlled Access Off Street Parking Pets Allowed Range / Oven Washer & Dryer (In Building)