816 Park Ave 1

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Apartment in Mount Vernon - Property Id: 180522



816 Park Ave Unit 1

1br/1ba available

1st floor location

Recently updated bath and kitchen

Pets allowed

Rent includes water and heat

Shared washer/dryer onsite

Parking spot available for an additional $50 per month

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180522

Property Id 180522



(RLNE5375153)