816 Park Ave 1

816 Park Ave Unit 1 1br/1ba available 1st floor location Recently updated bath and kitchen Pets allowed Rent includes water and heat Shared washer/dryer onsite Parking spot available for an additional $50 per month Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180522 Property Id 180522
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
