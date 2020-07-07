Rent Calculator
815 S MILTON AVENUE
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM
815 S MILTON AVENUE
815 South Milton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
815 South Milton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
An Updated Rental Row Home in Canton! has exposed brick,hardwood floors,stainless steel appliances, and new trex deck. Walk to Canton Waterfront,Patterson Park and "The Square"
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 815 S MILTON AVENUE have any available units?
815 S MILTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 815 S MILTON AVENUE have?
Some of 815 S MILTON AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 815 S MILTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
815 S MILTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 S MILTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 815 S MILTON AVENUE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 815 S MILTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 815 S MILTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 815 S MILTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 S MILTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 S MILTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 815 S MILTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 815 S MILTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 815 S MILTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 815 S MILTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 S MILTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
