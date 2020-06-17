814 PARK AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access media room

This property is located right in the heart of Mount Vernon in Baltimore blocks away from Washington monument, University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus, restaurants, bars, theaters, the inner harbor, public transportation, and easily access I95, I83, and Penn Station! Beautiful hardwood floors and natural light in every room. Garage Parking available at additional cost. Kitchen complete with dishwasher, fridge, microwave, stove, garbage disposal & spacious pantry. This unit is definitely a rare find in the historic Mount Vernon neighborhood. Owner pays for heating, trash and water, tenant pays for cooking fuel, electric, cable and internet! CONTACT SUNNA FOR SHOWINGS - 562.787.0424