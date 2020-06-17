All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
814 PARK AVENUE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:04 AM

814 PARK AVENUE

814 Park Avenue · (410) 730-6100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Baltimore
Mount Vernon
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

814 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201
Mount Vernon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
media room
This property is located right in the heart of Mount Vernon in Baltimore blocks away from Washington monument, University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus, restaurants, bars, theaters, the inner harbor, public transportation, and easily access I95, I83, and Penn Station! Beautiful hardwood floors and natural light in every room. Garage Parking available at additional cost. Kitchen complete with dishwasher, fridge, microwave, stove, garbage disposal & spacious pantry. This unit is definitely a rare find in the historic Mount Vernon neighborhood. Owner pays for heating, trash and water, tenant pays for cooking fuel, electric, cable and internet! CONTACT SUNNA FOR SHOWINGS - 562.787.0424

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 22 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 PARK AVENUE have any available units?
814 PARK AVENUE has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 PARK AVENUE have?
Some of 814 PARK AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
814 PARK AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 814 PARK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 814 PARK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 814 PARK AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 814 PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 PARK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 PARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 814 PARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 814 PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 814 PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 814 PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 PARK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
