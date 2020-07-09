Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
814 Park Avenue
Last updated June 29 2019 at 1:41 PM
814 Park Avenue
814 Park Ave
·
Location
814 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201
Downtown Baltimore
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ec20816049 ---- Controlled Access Granite Countertops Pets Allowed Range / Oven Washer & Dryer (In Building)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 814 Park Avenue have any available units?
814 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 814 Park Avenue have?
Some of 814 Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 814 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
814 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 814 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 814 Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 814 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 814 Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 814 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 814 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 814 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
