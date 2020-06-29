814 North Howard Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/803bc0c059 ---- This second floor deluxe studio apartment (bedroom and dining room are in separate rooms, and there is a separated nook kitchen) has an updated bedroom with hardwood floors, lots of natural light, an updated kitchen with granite counters, and a renovated bathroom with tile flooring and new fixtures. Renovations completed in 2017. Convenient location within walking distance to Penn Station and Mount Vernon's best restaurants, bars and shops. Ask about the owners subsidized wash-and-fold laundry service! Parking is available from a third party parking management company (PMS Parking) with lot located on the same block as the apartment.