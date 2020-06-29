All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 814 North Howard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
814 North Howard Street
Last updated May 17 2019 at 7:05 PM

814 North Howard Street

814 North Howard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Mount Vernon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

814 North Howard Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Mount Vernon

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/803bc0c059 ---- This second floor deluxe studio apartment (bedroom and dining room are in separate rooms, and there is a separated nook kitchen) has an updated bedroom with hardwood floors, lots of natural light, an updated kitchen with granite counters, and a renovated bathroom with tile flooring and new fixtures. Renovations completed in 2017. Convenient location within walking distance to Penn Station and Mount Vernon's best restaurants, bars and shops. Ask about the owners subsidized wash-and-fold laundry service! Parking is available from a third party parking management company (PMS Parking) with lot located on the same block as the apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 North Howard Street have any available units?
814 North Howard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 North Howard Street have?
Some of 814 North Howard Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 North Howard Street currently offering any rent specials?
814 North Howard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 North Howard Street pet-friendly?
No, 814 North Howard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 814 North Howard Street offer parking?
Yes, 814 North Howard Street offers parking.
Does 814 North Howard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 North Howard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 North Howard Street have a pool?
No, 814 North Howard Street does not have a pool.
Does 814 North Howard Street have accessible units?
No, 814 North Howard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 814 North Howard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 North Howard Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland