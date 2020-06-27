All apartments in Baltimore
Location

813 George Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Heritage Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
semi- detached
3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. finished basement, washer and dryer, hardwood floors 1st level carpet on 2nd level. stainless steel appliances, car port in the rear.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 George Street have any available units?
813 George Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 George Street have?
Some of 813 George Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 George Street currently offering any rent specials?
813 George Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 George Street pet-friendly?
No, 813 George Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 813 George Street offer parking?
Yes, 813 George Street offers parking.
Does 813 George Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 George Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 George Street have a pool?
No, 813 George Street does not have a pool.
Does 813 George Street have accessible units?
No, 813 George Street does not have accessible units.
Does 813 George Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 George Street has units with dishwashers.
