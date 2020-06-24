Rent Calculator
812 E Jeffrey St
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM
812 E Jeffrey St
812 East Jeffrey Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
812 East Jeffrey Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Fantastic End of Unit 4 Bedroom Townhome in Brooklyn
Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Spacious Rooms
-Washer & Dryer
-Large Backyard
-Lots of Sunlights
-Ceiling Fans Throughout
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5176247)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 812 E Jeffrey St have any available units?
812 E Jeffrey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 812 E Jeffrey St have?
Some of 812 E Jeffrey St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 812 E Jeffrey St currently offering any rent specials?
812 E Jeffrey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 E Jeffrey St pet-friendly?
No, 812 E Jeffrey St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 812 E Jeffrey St offer parking?
No, 812 E Jeffrey St does not offer parking.
Does 812 E Jeffrey St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 E Jeffrey St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 E Jeffrey St have a pool?
No, 812 E Jeffrey St does not have a pool.
Does 812 E Jeffrey St have accessible units?
No, 812 E Jeffrey St does not have accessible units.
Does 812 E Jeffrey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 E Jeffrey St does not have units with dishwashers.
