Baltimore, MD
811 W 32ND ST
Last updated February 19 2020 at 10:59 PM

811 W 32ND ST

811 W 32nd St · No Longer Available
Location

811 W 32nd St, Baltimore, MD 21211
Remington

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous end of group in the newly established Crittenton Hill subdivision of Hampden. Open floor plan with tons of natural light, beautiful finishes, 10 ft. ceilings, engineered hardwood floors and custom window shades throughout. main entry level has a study or 4th bedroom with french doors and a walk-in closet; full bath and storage closets; entry to the oversized 1 car garage with shelving. The upper level features a beautiful gourmet kitchen with an island, pantry, stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. Also featured is a half bath, an pen dining/living room combination with built-in shelves and a gas fireplace. The second upper level features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath and the laundry area. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, master bath with double sinks and dual shower heads in the shower. Beautiful city views too which can be seen from the master bedroom and living room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 W 32ND ST have any available units?
811 W 32ND ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 W 32ND ST have?
Some of 811 W 32ND ST's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 W 32ND ST currently offering any rent specials?
811 W 32ND ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 W 32ND ST pet-friendly?
No, 811 W 32ND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 811 W 32ND ST offer parking?
Yes, 811 W 32ND ST offers parking.
Does 811 W 32ND ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 W 32ND ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 W 32ND ST have a pool?
No, 811 W 32ND ST does not have a pool.
Does 811 W 32ND ST have accessible units?
No, 811 W 32ND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 811 W 32ND ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 W 32ND ST does not have units with dishwashers.

