811 W 32ND ST

Fabulous end of group in the newly established Crittenton Hill subdivision of Hampden. Open floor plan with tons of natural light, beautiful finishes, 10 ft. ceilings, engineered hardwood floors and custom window shades throughout. main entry level has a study or 4th bedroom with french doors and a walk-in closet; full bath and storage closets; entry to the oversized 1 car garage with shelving. The upper level features a beautiful gourmet kitchen with an island, pantry, stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. Also featured is a half bath, an pen dining/living room combination with built-in shelves and a gas fireplace. The second upper level features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath and the laundry area. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, master bath with double sinks and dual shower heads in the shower. Beautiful city views too which can be seen from the master bedroom and living room!