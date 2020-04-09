All apartments in Baltimore
811 MCHENRY STREET

811 Mchenry Street · No Longer Available
Location

811 Mchenry Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 MCHENRY STREET have any available units?
811 MCHENRY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 811 MCHENRY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
811 MCHENRY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 MCHENRY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 811 MCHENRY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 811 MCHENRY STREET offer parking?
No, 811 MCHENRY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 811 MCHENRY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 MCHENRY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 MCHENRY STREET have a pool?
No, 811 MCHENRY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 811 MCHENRY STREET have accessible units?
No, 811 MCHENRY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 811 MCHENRY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 MCHENRY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 811 MCHENRY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 811 MCHENRY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
