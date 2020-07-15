811 East 34th Street

Amenities
Gorgeous Home located in Baltimore City! Features beautiful sunroom, place you can relax and wind down after a long day, gleaming hardwood floors, 2 updated full bathrooms, gourmet kitchen equipped with brand new SS appliances, and do you need an extra storage, this home has a partially finished basement! Washer and dryer also included! Parking located at the fence in yard! Close to Hampden, & Johns Hopkins Homewood
Contact us for more information!
*Virtual Showings available
*Vouchers accepted
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit
Contact us to schedule a showing.