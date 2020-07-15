All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 811 East 34th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
811 East 34th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

811 East 34th Street

811 East 34th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

811 East 34th Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Waverly

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Gorgeous Home located in Baltimore City! Features beautiful sunroom, place you can relax and wind down after a long day, gleaming hardwood floors, 2 updated full bathrooms, gourmet kitchen equipped with brand new SS appliances, and do you need an extra storage, this home has a partially finished basement! Washer and dryer also included! Parking located at the fence in yard! Close to Hampden, & Johns Hopkins Homewood

Contact us for more information!

*Virtual Showings available

*Vouchers accepted

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 East 34th Street have any available units?
811 East 34th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 East 34th Street have?
Some of 811 East 34th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 East 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
811 East 34th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 East 34th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 East 34th Street is pet friendly.
Does 811 East 34th Street offer parking?
Yes, 811 East 34th Street offers parking.
Does 811 East 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 East 34th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 East 34th Street have a pool?
No, 811 East 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 811 East 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 811 East 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 811 East 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 East 34th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
Hillsdale Manor Apartments
4738 Wakefield Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland