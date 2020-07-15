811 East 34th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated extra storage

Gorgeous Home located in Baltimore City! Features beautiful sunroom, place you can relax and wind down after a long day, gleaming hardwood floors, 2 updated full bathrooms, gourmet kitchen equipped with brand new SS appliances, and do you need an extra storage, this home has a partially finished basement! Washer and dryer also included! Parking located at the fence in yard! Close to Hampden, & Johns Hopkins Homewood



Contact us for more information!



*Virtual Showings available



*Vouchers accepted



*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over



*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



Contact us to schedule a showing.