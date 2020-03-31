Rent Calculator
Home
Baltimore, MD
807 MCHENRY STREET
Last updated March 31 2019 at 5:05 AM
807 MCHENRY STREET
807 Mchenry Street
No Longer Available
807 Mchenry Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Spacious & clean Camden Crossing home for rent. Owner seeking responsible tenant.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 807 MCHENRY STREET have any available units?
807 MCHENRY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 807 MCHENRY STREET have?
Some of 807 MCHENRY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 807 MCHENRY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
807 MCHENRY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 MCHENRY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 807 MCHENRY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 807 MCHENRY STREET offer parking?
No, 807 MCHENRY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 807 MCHENRY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 MCHENRY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 MCHENRY STREET have a pool?
No, 807 MCHENRY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 807 MCHENRY STREET have accessible units?
No, 807 MCHENRY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 807 MCHENRY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 MCHENRY STREET has units with dishwashers.
