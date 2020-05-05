Rent Calculator
806 N Curley St
Last updated August 16 2019 at 5:17 PM
806 N Curley St
806 N Curley St
·
No Longer Available
Location
806 N Curley St, Baltimore, MD 21205
Madison - Eastend
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
3 bedroom 1 bath house and vouchers are welcome Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5098557)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 806 N Curley St have any available units?
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
Baltimore Rent Report
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 806 N Curley St have?
Some of 806 N Curley St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 806 N Curley St currently offering any rent specials?
806 N Curley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 N Curley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 806 N Curley St is pet friendly.
Does 806 N Curley St offer parking?
Yes, 806 N Curley St offers parking.
Does 806 N Curley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 N Curley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 N Curley St have a pool?
No, 806 N Curley St does not have a pool.
Does 806 N Curley St have accessible units?
No, 806 N Curley St does not have accessible units.
Does 806 N Curley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 806 N Curley St does not have units with dishwashers.
