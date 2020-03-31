Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
802 N GLOVER ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
802 N GLOVER ST
802 North Glover Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Baltimore
Location
802 North Glover Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Madison - Eastend
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Located near John Hopkins Hospital. Convenient store located across the street. Bus line at the corner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 802 N GLOVER ST have any available units?
802 N GLOVER ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 802 N GLOVER ST currently offering any rent specials?
802 N GLOVER ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 N GLOVER ST pet-friendly?
No, 802 N GLOVER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 802 N GLOVER ST offer parking?
Yes, 802 N GLOVER ST does offer parking.
Does 802 N GLOVER ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 N GLOVER ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 N GLOVER ST have a pool?
No, 802 N GLOVER ST does not have a pool.
Does 802 N GLOVER ST have accessible units?
No, 802 N GLOVER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 802 N GLOVER ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 N GLOVER ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 802 N GLOVER ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 N GLOVER ST does not have units with air conditioning.
