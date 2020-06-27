801 S ROBINSON STREET

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

END UNIT WITH PARKING. EXCELLENT CONDITION WITH HIGH END FINISHES. EASY OFF STREET PARKING IN REAR ON QUIET ONE WAY BLOCK. A+ CANTON LOCATION. 2 SUITES UPSTAIRS. HALF BATH ON MAIN LEVEL. PLENTY OF STORAGE IN BASEMENT. ALL SYSTEMS AND MECHANICALS IN MINT CONDITION.