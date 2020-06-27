801 S ROBINSON STREET

801 South Robinson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224 Canton
END UNIT WITH PARKING. EXCELLENT CONDITION WITH HIGH END FINISHES. EASY OFF STREET PARKING IN REAR ON QUIET ONE WAY BLOCK. A+ CANTON LOCATION. 2 SUITES UPSTAIRS. HALF BATH ON MAIN LEVEL. PLENTY OF STORAGE IN BASEMENT. ALL SYSTEMS AND MECHANICALS IN MINT CONDITION.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
