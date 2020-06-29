All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 778 MCHENRY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
778 MCHENRY STREET
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

778 MCHENRY STREET

778 Mchenry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

778 Mchenry Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2+ bedroom charmer in Barre Circle. Hardwoods throughout, Granite counters, Stainless appliances, Sun room and shaded private patio. 2.5 baths

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 778 MCHENRY STREET have any available units?
778 MCHENRY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 778 MCHENRY STREET have?
Some of 778 MCHENRY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 778 MCHENRY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
778 MCHENRY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 778 MCHENRY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 778 MCHENRY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 778 MCHENRY STREET offer parking?
No, 778 MCHENRY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 778 MCHENRY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 778 MCHENRY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 778 MCHENRY STREET have a pool?
No, 778 MCHENRY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 778 MCHENRY STREET have accessible units?
No, 778 MCHENRY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 778 MCHENRY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 778 MCHENRY STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland