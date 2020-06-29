Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
778 MCHENRY STREET
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
778 MCHENRY STREET
778 Mchenry Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
778 Mchenry Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2+ bedroom charmer in Barre Circle. Hardwoods throughout, Granite counters, Stainless appliances, Sun room and shaded private patio. 2.5 baths
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 778 MCHENRY STREET have any available units?
778 MCHENRY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 778 MCHENRY STREET have?
Some of 778 MCHENRY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 778 MCHENRY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
778 MCHENRY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 778 MCHENRY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 778 MCHENRY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 778 MCHENRY STREET offer parking?
No, 778 MCHENRY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 778 MCHENRY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 778 MCHENRY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 778 MCHENRY STREET have a pool?
No, 778 MCHENRY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 778 MCHENRY STREET have accessible units?
No, 778 MCHENRY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 778 MCHENRY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 778 MCHENRY STREET has units with dishwashers.
