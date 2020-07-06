All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

771 CARROLL STREET

771 Carroll Street · No Longer Available
Location

771 Carroll Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully renovated 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath townhome in the heart of Pigtown / Washington Village steps away from M&T Bank Stadium, Camden Yards, the Inner Harbor, and central to public transportation, Metro, 95, and the other major subdivisions like Federal Hill, Locust Point, Canton, Fells Point, etc. The home features upgraded granite counter tops, white shaker cabinets, a first floor powder room, carpeted bedrooms, recessed lightly, brand new appliances and systems, plenty of storage, and central air and heating. Backyard is spacious and privately fenced for entertaining and tailgating.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 771 CARROLL STREET have any available units?
771 CARROLL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 771 CARROLL STREET have?
Some of 771 CARROLL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 771 CARROLL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
771 CARROLL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 771 CARROLL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 771 CARROLL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 771 CARROLL STREET offer parking?
No, 771 CARROLL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 771 CARROLL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 771 CARROLL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 771 CARROLL STREET have a pool?
No, 771 CARROLL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 771 CARROLL STREET have accessible units?
No, 771 CARROLL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 771 CARROLL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 771 CARROLL STREET has units with dishwashers.

