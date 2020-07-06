771 CARROLL STREET

Amenities
Fully renovated 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath townhome in the heart of Pigtown / Washington Village steps away from M&T Bank Stadium, Camden Yards, the Inner Harbor, and central to public transportation, Metro, 95, and the other major subdivisions like Federal Hill, Locust Point, Canton, Fells Point, etc. The home features upgraded granite counter tops, white shaker cabinets, a first floor powder room, carpeted bedrooms, recessed lightly, brand new appliances and systems, plenty of storage, and central air and heating. Backyard is spacious and privately fenced for entertaining and tailgating.