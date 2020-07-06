771 CARROLL STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Fully renovated 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath townhome in the heart of Pigtown / Washington Village steps away from M&T Bank Stadium, Camden Yards, the Inner Harbor, and central to public transportation, Metro, 95, and the other major subdivisions like Federal Hill, Locust Point, Canton, Fells Point, etc. The home features upgraded granite counter tops, white shaker cabinets, a first floor powder room, carpeted bedrooms, recessed lightly, brand new appliances and systems, plenty of storage, and central air and heating. Backyard is spacious and privately fenced for entertaining and tailgating.