Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:59 PM

763 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD

763 Washington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

763 Washington Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Available now. 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment overlooking Pigtown Main Street shops. Easy access to 95. Walking distance to UMAB and Medical Center, Camden Yards, Inner Harbor and Casino. Great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

