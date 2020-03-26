Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 763 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
763 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:59 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
763 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD
763 Washington Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
763 Washington Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available now. 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment overlooking Pigtown Main Street shops. Easy access to 95. Walking distance to UMAB and Medical Center, Camden Yards, Inner Harbor and Casino. Great location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 763 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have any available units?
763 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 763 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have?
Some of 763 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 763 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
763 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 763 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 763 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 763 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 763 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 763 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 763 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 763 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 763 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 763 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 763 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 763 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 763 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland