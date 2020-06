Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful cottage style rental in the heart of Historical Pigtown. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout first and second-floor apartments. Plenty of natural sunlight highlights the exposed brick in both the bedrooms and living room. Updated washer and dryer unit in the unit and totally renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large two bedrooms with spacious and updated bathrooms in both bedrooms. Unique features throughout this house make it special and a perfect opportunity for anyone working near downtown Baltimore. In close proximity to hospitals, universities, and downtown Harbor. Make it your business to check this out today!!