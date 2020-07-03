728 Newington Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217 Reservoir Hill
Come out and view this beautiful recently renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in a dream location. Not far from MICA. Close to major transportation..This Gem will not last long as this unit is super affordable and readybfor immediate renting
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
