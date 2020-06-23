Rent Calculator
727 N. Kenwood Avenue
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM
1 of 14
727 N. Kenwood Avenue
727 North Kenwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
727 North Kenwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Madison - Eastend
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
-
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4589902)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 727 N. Kenwood Avenue have any available units?
727 N. Kenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 727 N. Kenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
727 N. Kenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 N. Kenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 727 N. Kenwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 727 N. Kenwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 727 N. Kenwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 727 N. Kenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 N. Kenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 N. Kenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 727 N. Kenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 727 N. Kenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 727 N. Kenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 727 N. Kenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 N. Kenwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 727 N. Kenwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 727 N. Kenwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
