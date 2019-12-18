All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 724 LENNOX STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
724 LENNOX STREET
Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:17 PM

724 LENNOX STREET

724 Lennox Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

724 Lennox Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This updated Reservoir Hill 1Br apartment is sure to please! Located close to 83, MICA, and downtown Baltimore. Features include spacious rooms, walking closet, and washer /dryer hook up. See it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 LENNOX STREET have any available units?
724 LENNOX STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 LENNOX STREET have?
Some of 724 LENNOX STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 LENNOX STREET currently offering any rent specials?
724 LENNOX STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 LENNOX STREET pet-friendly?
No, 724 LENNOX STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 724 LENNOX STREET offer parking?
No, 724 LENNOX STREET does not offer parking.
Does 724 LENNOX STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 LENNOX STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 LENNOX STREET have a pool?
No, 724 LENNOX STREET does not have a pool.
Does 724 LENNOX STREET have accessible units?
No, 724 LENNOX STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 724 LENNOX STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 LENNOX STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland