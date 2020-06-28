Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 7212 HARFORD ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
7212 HARFORD ROAD
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:45 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7212 HARFORD ROAD
7212 Harford Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7212 Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21234
North Harford Road
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7212 HARFORD ROAD have any available units?
7212 HARFORD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 7212 HARFORD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7212 HARFORD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7212 HARFORD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7212 HARFORD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 7212 HARFORD ROAD offer parking?
No, 7212 HARFORD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7212 HARFORD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7212 HARFORD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7212 HARFORD ROAD have a pool?
No, 7212 HARFORD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7212 HARFORD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7212 HARFORD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7212 HARFORD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7212 HARFORD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7212 HARFORD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7212 HARFORD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland