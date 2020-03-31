Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
720 N Milton Ave
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:05 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
720 N Milton Ave
720 North Milton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
720 North Milton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Milton - Montford
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a 2 bedroom townhome with 1 full bath. It also has an office or a den.
Property Highlights:
- Large Rooms
- Hardwood Floors
- Central Location
- Full Kitchen
Available NOW!
(RLNE4796602)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 720 N Milton Ave have any available units?
720 N Milton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 720 N Milton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
720 N Milton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 N Milton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 N Milton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 720 N Milton Ave offer parking?
No, 720 N Milton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 720 N Milton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 N Milton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 N Milton Ave have a pool?
No, 720 N Milton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 720 N Milton Ave have accessible units?
No, 720 N Milton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 720 N Milton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 N Milton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 720 N Milton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 N Milton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
