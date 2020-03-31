All apartments in Baltimore
720 N Milton Ave

720 North Milton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

720 North Milton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Milton - Montford

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a 2 bedroom townhome with 1 full bath. It also has an office or a den.

Property Highlights:
- Large Rooms
- Hardwood Floors
- Central Location
- Full Kitchen

Available NOW!

(RLNE4796602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 N Milton Ave have any available units?
720 N Milton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 720 N Milton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
720 N Milton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 N Milton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 N Milton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 720 N Milton Ave offer parking?
No, 720 N Milton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 720 N Milton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 N Milton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 N Milton Ave have a pool?
No, 720 N Milton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 720 N Milton Ave have accessible units?
No, 720 N Milton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 720 N Milton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 N Milton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 720 N Milton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 N Milton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
