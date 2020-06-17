720 N Glover St

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils carpet

Looking for a fully renovated townhome with 2 beautiful bedrooms? Look no further. This lovely home has one bathroom with ceramic tile floor. Just a few short blocks from Johns Hopkins Hospital and the new Bio-Tech. Walk to the market.



Property Highlights:

- The kitchen features ceramic tile.

- Exposed brick wall on one side and

- Wall to wall carpeting.

- The prepared basement has

- Washer and dryer hookups

- Central air conditioning.

- Fenced backyard

- Double pane windows

- Six panel doors

- Skylight



Available NOW!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5274124)