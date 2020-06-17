720 North Glover Street, Baltimore, MD 21205 Madison - Eastend
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Looking for a fully renovated townhome with 2 beautiful bedrooms? Look no further. This lovely home has one bathroom with ceramic tile floor. Just a few short blocks from Johns Hopkins Hospital and the new Bio-Tech. Walk to the market.
Property Highlights: - The kitchen features ceramic tile. - Exposed brick wall on one side and - Wall to wall carpeting. - The prepared basement has - Washer and dryer hookups - Central air conditioning. - Fenced backyard - Double pane windows - Six panel doors - Skylight
Available NOW!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5274124)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 720 N Glover St have any available units?
720 N Glover St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 N Glover St have?
Some of 720 N Glover St's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 N Glover St currently offering any rent specials?
720 N Glover St is not currently offering any rent specials.