Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

720 N Glover St

720 North Glover Street · No Longer Available
Location

720 North Glover Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Madison - Eastend

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Looking for a fully renovated townhome with 2 beautiful bedrooms? Look no further. This lovely home has one bathroom with ceramic tile floor. Just a few short blocks from Johns Hopkins Hospital and the new Bio-Tech. Walk to the market.

Property Highlights:
- The kitchen features ceramic tile.
- Exposed brick wall on one side and
- Wall to wall carpeting.
- The prepared basement has
- Washer and dryer hookups
- Central air conditioning.
- Fenced backyard
- Double pane windows
- Six panel doors
- Skylight

Available NOW!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5274124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 N Glover St have any available units?
720 N Glover St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 N Glover St have?
Some of 720 N Glover St's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 N Glover St currently offering any rent specials?
720 N Glover St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 N Glover St pet-friendly?
No, 720 N Glover St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 720 N Glover St offer parking?
No, 720 N Glover St does not offer parking.
Does 720 N Glover St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 N Glover St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 N Glover St have a pool?
No, 720 N Glover St does not have a pool.
Does 720 N Glover St have accessible units?
No, 720 N Glover St does not have accessible units.
Does 720 N Glover St have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 N Glover St does not have units with dishwashers.
