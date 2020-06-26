All apartments in Baltimore
719 Park Avenue Garden

719 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

719 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201
Mount Vernon

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious one bedroom in the heart of Mt Vernon - Property Id: 70733

Large one-bedroom garden apartment in historic owner-occupied building, one block from the Washington Monument.

Tastefully renovated. In the heart of Mt. Vernon, steps from restaurants and cultural venues such as the Walters Art Museum, the Peabody School of Music, Center Stage and the Baltimore Symphony. Close to MICA, one block from the light rail, and a short walk to Penn Station.

Laundry on premises. Street parking. Rent includes central heat, water, and hot water. Tenants responsible for electricity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/70733
Property Id 70733

(RLNE4905782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 Park Avenue Garden have any available units?
719 Park Avenue Garden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 Park Avenue Garden have?
Some of 719 Park Avenue Garden's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 Park Avenue Garden currently offering any rent specials?
719 Park Avenue Garden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Park Avenue Garden pet-friendly?
Yes, 719 Park Avenue Garden is pet friendly.
Does 719 Park Avenue Garden offer parking?
No, 719 Park Avenue Garden does not offer parking.
Does 719 Park Avenue Garden have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 719 Park Avenue Garden offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Park Avenue Garden have a pool?
No, 719 Park Avenue Garden does not have a pool.
Does 719 Park Avenue Garden have accessible units?
No, 719 Park Avenue Garden does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Park Avenue Garden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 719 Park Avenue Garden has units with dishwashers.
