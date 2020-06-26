719 Park Ave 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 4 Available 07/01/19 Charming, large 3-bdrm in the heart of Mt Vernon



Large three-bedroom garden apartment in historic owner-occupied building, one block from the Washington Monument. Tastefully renovated. In the heart of Mt. Vernon, steps from restaurants and cultural venues such as the Walters Art Museum, the Peabody School of Music, Center Stage and the Baltimore Symphony. Close to MICA, one block from the light rail, and a short walk to Penn Station. Laundry on premises. Street parking. Rent includes central heat, water, and hot water. Tenants responsible for electricity and gas.

