All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 717 S LUZERNE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
717 S LUZERNE AVENUE
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:21 AM
1 of 23
717 S LUZERNE AVENUE
717 South Luzerne Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
717 South Luzerne Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 BEDROOM 3.5 BATHROOM AND A DEN FINISHED BASEMENT, COFFERED CEILING BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, ROOF TOP DECK, STREET PARKING
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 717 S LUZERNE AVENUE have any available units?
717 S LUZERNE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 717 S LUZERNE AVENUE have?
Some of 717 S LUZERNE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters.
Amenities section
.
Is 717 S LUZERNE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
717 S LUZERNE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 S LUZERNE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 717 S LUZERNE AVENUE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 717 S LUZERNE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 717 S LUZERNE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 717 S LUZERNE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 S LUZERNE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 S LUZERNE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 717 S LUZERNE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 717 S LUZERNE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 717 S LUZERNE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 717 S LUZERNE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 S LUZERNE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
