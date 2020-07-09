All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

717 S.east Ave

717 North East Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

717 North East Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Elwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Stunning 3 bed, 3 bath Townhouse. Great living/dining room combo with hardwood floors and exposed duct work. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances including: gas stove with convection oven, built in microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Separate island with stools. Nice family room with gas fireplace and decorative walls. Past the family room is the back yard which is covered with slate. Gas hook up for gas grill. Open staircases lead to second floor. Master suite has recessed lighting, his and hers walk in closets, duel vanities, a jetted tub, separate shower for two, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Basement has the 3rd bedroom with a full bath and a separate laundry space and lots of storage. Great rooftop deck with gas and water hook up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 S.east Ave have any available units?
717 S.east Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 S.east Ave have?
Some of 717 S.east Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 S.east Ave currently offering any rent specials?
717 S.east Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 S.east Ave pet-friendly?
No, 717 S.east Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 717 S.east Ave offer parking?
No, 717 S.east Ave does not offer parking.
Does 717 S.east Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 S.east Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 S.east Ave have a pool?
No, 717 S.east Ave does not have a pool.
Does 717 S.east Ave have accessible units?
No, 717 S.east Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 717 S.east Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 S.east Ave has units with dishwashers.

