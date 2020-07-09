717 S.east Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Stunning 3 bed, 3 bath Townhouse. Great living/dining room combo with hardwood floors and exposed duct work. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances including: gas stove with convection oven, built in microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Separate island with stools. Nice family room with gas fireplace and decorative walls. Past the family room is the back yard which is covered with slate. Gas hook up for gas grill. Open staircases lead to second floor. Master suite has recessed lighting, his and hers walk in closets, duel vanities, a jetted tub, separate shower for two, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Basement has the 3rd bedroom with a full bath and a separate laundry space and lots of storage. Great rooftop deck with gas and water hook up.