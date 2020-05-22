All apartments in Baltimore
716 S Broadway

716 S Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

716 S Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Secluded 1BR in the Heart of Fells Point, with gated entrance, ots of windows and off-street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 S Broadway have any available units?
716 S Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 S Broadway have?
Some of 716 S Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 S Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
716 S Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 S Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 716 S Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 716 S Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 716 S Broadway offers parking.
Does 716 S Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 S Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 S Broadway have a pool?
No, 716 S Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 716 S Broadway have accessible units?
No, 716 S Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 716 S Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 S Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
