714 S LINWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking ceiling fan ice maker range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Fabulous 3 level TH in the heart of Canton -- 3 blocks to wonderful Patterson Park & 4 blocks to the hussle & bustle of Canton Square, night-life, great food & shops. Available for immediate occupancy.