714 South Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224 Canton
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous 3 level TH in the heart of Canton -- 3 blocks to wonderful Patterson Park & 4 blocks to the hussle & bustle of Canton Square, night-life, great food & shops. Available for immediate occupancy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 714 S LINWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
714 S LINWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 S LINWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 714 S LINWOOD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 S LINWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
714 S LINWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.