Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:26 AM

714 S LINWOOD AVENUE

714 South Linwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

714 South Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
ice maker
range
Fabulous 3 level TH in the heart of Canton -- 3 blocks to wonderful Patterson Park & 4 blocks to the hussle & bustle of Canton Square, night-life, great food & shops. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 S LINWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
714 S LINWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 S LINWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 714 S LINWOOD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 S LINWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
714 S LINWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 S LINWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 714 S LINWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 714 S LINWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 714 S LINWOOD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 714 S LINWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 S LINWOOD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 S LINWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 714 S LINWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 714 S LINWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 714 S LINWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 714 S LINWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 714 S LINWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
