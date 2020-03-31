Rent Calculator
713 West 33rd Street
Last updated September 16 2019 at 1:37 PM
713 West 33rd Street
713 West 33rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
713 West 33rd Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Beautiful old building in a great neighborhood. Great 1 bedroom apartment with high ceilings, big windows, great long term tenants and a responsive landlord.
(RLNE5117604)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 713 West 33rd Street have any available units?
713 West 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 713 West 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
713 West 33rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 West 33rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 713 West 33rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 713 West 33rd Street offer parking?
No, 713 West 33rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 713 West 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 West 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 West 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 713 West 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 713 West 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 713 West 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 713 West 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 West 33rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 713 West 33rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 713 West 33rd Street has units with air conditioning.
