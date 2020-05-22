All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 713 N Kenwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
713 N Kenwood Ave
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

713 N Kenwood Ave

713 North Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

713 North Kenwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Madison - Eastend

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Room For Rent. - Property Id: 120710

room for rent
Rent is $525
Security deposit $100
Move in Total =$625

call for more info 410-756-0809
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120710
Property Id 120710

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5494546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 N Kenwood Ave have any available units?
713 N Kenwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 713 N Kenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
713 N Kenwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 N Kenwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 713 N Kenwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 713 N Kenwood Ave offer parking?
No, 713 N Kenwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 713 N Kenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 N Kenwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 N Kenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 713 N Kenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 713 N Kenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 713 N Kenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 713 N Kenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 N Kenwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 713 N Kenwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 713 N Kenwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland