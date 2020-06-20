All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 712 WINSTON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
712 WINSTON AVENUE
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:18 AM

712 WINSTON AVENUE

712 Winston Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

712 Winston Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212
Winston - Govans

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to this Urban retreat. Just 20 minutes from downtown sits this .25 acre lot which contains a 4 bedroom 2 bath dwelling as well as a Store with Accessible front that will be built to order and a parking pad. Located in this corner lot this home has been completely renovated with stainless steel appliances all new floors and more. Just bring your bags and move in! Make your appointment with a realtor today! The 1st floor store is renting for 1000.00 and the second floor 4bd rm is renting for 1375.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 WINSTON AVENUE have any available units?
712 WINSTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 WINSTON AVENUE have?
Some of 712 WINSTON AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 WINSTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
712 WINSTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 WINSTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 712 WINSTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 712 WINSTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 712 WINSTON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 712 WINSTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 WINSTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 WINSTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 712 WINSTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 712 WINSTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 712 WINSTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 712 WINSTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 WINSTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland