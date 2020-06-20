712 WINSTON AVENUE

Welcome home to this Urban retreat. Just 20 minutes from downtown sits this .25 acre lot which contains a 4 bedroom 2 bath dwelling as well as a Store with Accessible front that will be built to order and a parking pad. Located in this corner lot this home has been completely renovated with stainless steel appliances all new floors and more. Just bring your bags and move in! Make your appointment with a realtor today! The 1st floor store is renting for 1000.00 and the second floor 4bd rm is renting for 1375.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
