712 WINSTON AVENUE

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to this Urban retreat. Just 20 minutes from downtown sits this .25 acre lot which contains a 4 bedroom 2 bath dwelling as well as a Store with Accessible front that will be built to order and a parking pad. Located in this corner lot this home has been completely renovated with stainless steel appliances all new floors and more. Just bring your bags and move in! Make your appointment with a realtor today! The 1st floor store is renting for 1000.00 and the second floor 4bd rm is renting for 1375.