711 Umbra Street
Last updated February 18 2020 at 3:10 AM

711 Umbra Street

711 Umbra Street · No Longer Available
Location

711 Umbra Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Eastwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the heart of Greektown!

This spacious home features hardwood floors throughout, brand new kitchen and appliances, a separate living and dining room, a basement laundry room with a washer and dryer!

Feel safe and secured as this property also features an alarm system included as a part of our resident benefits!

Take advantage of the opportunity to live within walking distance of the newly renovated and expanded John Ruhrah Elementary/Middle School, Yard 56, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, Canton Crossing, I-895, I-695 and much more that the area has to offer.
This property is managed by a management company which offers tenants a number of benefits including paying rent online, in addition to reporting maintenance concerns through your tenant portal. Please contact our office to schedule a showing today! This property won't be available for long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Umbra Street have any available units?
711 Umbra Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 Umbra Street have?
Some of 711 Umbra Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Umbra Street currently offering any rent specials?
711 Umbra Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Umbra Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 Umbra Street is pet friendly.
Does 711 Umbra Street offer parking?
No, 711 Umbra Street does not offer parking.
Does 711 Umbra Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 Umbra Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Umbra Street have a pool?
No, 711 Umbra Street does not have a pool.
Does 711 Umbra Street have accessible units?
No, 711 Umbra Street does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Umbra Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 Umbra Street does not have units with dishwashers.

