711 Umbra Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning alarm system

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the heart of Greektown!



This spacious home features hardwood floors throughout, brand new kitchen and appliances, a separate living and dining room, a basement laundry room with a washer and dryer!



Feel safe and secured as this property also features an alarm system included as a part of our resident benefits!



Take advantage of the opportunity to live within walking distance of the newly renovated and expanded John Ruhrah Elementary/Middle School, Yard 56, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, Canton Crossing, I-895, I-695 and much more that the area has to offer.

