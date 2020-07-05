711 Umbra Street

Amenities
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the heart of Greektown!
This spacious home features hardwood floors throughout, brand new kitchen and appliances, a separate living and dining room, a basement laundry room with a washer and dryer!
Feel safe and secured as this property also features an alarm system included as a part of our resident benefits!
Take advantage of the opportunity to live within walking distance of the newly renovated and expanded John Ruhrah Elementary/Middle School, Yard 56, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, Canton Crossing, I-895, I-695 and much more that the area has to offer.
This property is managed by a management company which offers tenants a number of benefits including paying rent online, in addition to reporting maintenance concerns through your tenant portal. Please contact our office to schedule a showing today! This property won't be available for long!