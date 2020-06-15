7106 Boxford Road, Baltimore, MD 21215 Cross Country
Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Move into this freshly painted brick semi-detached home in a most convenient location. Central air, wood floors, full lower level with powder room. Brand new kitchen. Tenant must have good credit. Come see!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Does 7106 BOXFORD ROAD have any available units?
7106 BOXFORD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 7106 BOXFORD ROAD have?
Some of 7106 BOXFORD ROAD's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7106 BOXFORD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7106 BOXFORD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.