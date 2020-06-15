All apartments in Baltimore
7106 BOXFORD ROAD
7106 BOXFORD ROAD

7106 Boxford Road · No Longer Available
Location

7106 Boxford Road, Baltimore, MD 21215
Cross Country

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Move into this freshly painted brick semi-detached home in a most convenient location. Central air, wood floors, full lower level with powder room. Brand new kitchen. Tenant must have good credit. Come see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7106 BOXFORD ROAD have any available units?
7106 BOXFORD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 7106 BOXFORD ROAD have?
Some of 7106 BOXFORD ROAD's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7106 BOXFORD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7106 BOXFORD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7106 BOXFORD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7106 BOXFORD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 7106 BOXFORD ROAD offer parking?
No, 7106 BOXFORD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7106 BOXFORD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7106 BOXFORD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7106 BOXFORD ROAD have a pool?
No, 7106 BOXFORD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7106 BOXFORD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7106 BOXFORD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7106 BOXFORD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7106 BOXFORD ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
