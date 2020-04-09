Rent Calculator
710 S BOULDIN STREET
710 S BOULDIN STREET
710 South Bouldin Street
·
Location
710 South Bouldin Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Canton Rowhome Rental Available 7/1 4 bedrooms 3 full baths 1 car parking pad. Million dollar views come see me today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 710 S BOULDIN STREET have any available units?
710 S BOULDIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 710 S BOULDIN STREET have?
Some of 710 S BOULDIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 710 S BOULDIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
710 S BOULDIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 S BOULDIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 710 S BOULDIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 710 S BOULDIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 710 S BOULDIN STREET offers parking.
Does 710 S BOULDIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 S BOULDIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 S BOULDIN STREET have a pool?
No, 710 S BOULDIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 710 S BOULDIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 710 S BOULDIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 710 S BOULDIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 S BOULDIN STREET has units with dishwashers.
