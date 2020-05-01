Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
709 N WOODINGTON ROAD
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:34 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
709 N WOODINGTON ROAD
709 North Woodington Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
709 North Woodington Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD have any available units?
709 N WOODINGTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
709 N WOODINGTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD offer parking?
No, 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland