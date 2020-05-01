All apartments in Baltimore
709 N WOODINGTON ROAD
709 N WOODINGTON ROAD

709 North Woodington Road · No Longer Available
Location

709 North Woodington Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD have any available units?
709 N WOODINGTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
709 N WOODINGTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD offer parking?
No, 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 N WOODINGTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
