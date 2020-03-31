Rent Calculator
708 N. Streeper Street
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM
708 N. Streeper Street
708 North Streeper Street
No Longer Available
Location
708 North Streeper Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Madison - Eastend
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 708 N. Streeper Street have any available units?
708 N. Streeper Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 708 N. Streeper Street currently offering any rent specials?
708 N. Streeper Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 N. Streeper Street pet-friendly?
No, 708 N. Streeper Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 708 N. Streeper Street offer parking?
No, 708 N. Streeper Street does not offer parking.
Does 708 N. Streeper Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 N. Streeper Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 N. Streeper Street have a pool?
No, 708 N. Streeper Street does not have a pool.
Does 708 N. Streeper Street have accessible units?
No, 708 N. Streeper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 708 N. Streeper Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 N. Streeper Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 N. Streeper Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 N. Streeper Street does not have units with air conditioning.
