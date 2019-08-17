All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 706 GRUNDY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
706 GRUNDY STREET
Last updated November 13 2019 at 6:00 AM

706 GRUNDY STREET

706 Grundy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

706 Grundy Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Hudson - Highlandtown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 GRUNDY STREET have any available units?
706 GRUNDY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 706 GRUNDY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
706 GRUNDY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 GRUNDY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 706 GRUNDY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 706 GRUNDY STREET offer parking?
No, 706 GRUNDY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 706 GRUNDY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 GRUNDY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 GRUNDY STREET have a pool?
No, 706 GRUNDY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 706 GRUNDY STREET have accessible units?
No, 706 GRUNDY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 706 GRUNDY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 GRUNDY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 706 GRUNDY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 GRUNDY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland