706 GRUNDY STREET
Last updated November 13 2019 at 6:00 AM
706 GRUNDY STREET
706 Grundy Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
706 Grundy Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Hudson - Highlandtown
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 706 GRUNDY STREET have any available units?
706 GRUNDY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 706 GRUNDY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
706 GRUNDY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 GRUNDY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 706 GRUNDY STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 706 GRUNDY STREET offer parking?
No, 706 GRUNDY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 706 GRUNDY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 GRUNDY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 GRUNDY STREET have a pool?
No, 706 GRUNDY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 706 GRUNDY STREET have accessible units?
No, 706 GRUNDY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 706 GRUNDY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 GRUNDY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 706 GRUNDY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 GRUNDY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
