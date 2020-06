Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Recent Brewer's Hill Renovation featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2 car parking! Home offers hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick and an open floor plan on the main level. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, marble counter tops, and an island. Enjoy the deck located off the rear bedroom. The basement offers plenty of storage room. Park on your parking pad or the open lot located outback of the property. Home is currently occupied, but can be vacated within a month.