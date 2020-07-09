All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 705 N LUZERNE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
705 N LUZERNE AVENUE
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 AM

705 N LUZERNE AVENUE

705 North Luzerne Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

705 North Luzerne Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Madison - Eastend

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath rowhome on quiet block. Property has a rear deck. Make an appointment today to see this large home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 N LUZERNE AVENUE have any available units?
705 N LUZERNE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 705 N LUZERNE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
705 N LUZERNE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 N LUZERNE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 705 N LUZERNE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 705 N LUZERNE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 705 N LUZERNE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 705 N LUZERNE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 N LUZERNE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 N LUZERNE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 705 N LUZERNE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 705 N LUZERNE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 705 N LUZERNE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 705 N LUZERNE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 N LUZERNE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 N LUZERNE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 N LUZERNE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland