Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:41 PM

704 South Linwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

704 South Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful house in the heart of Canton with parking. This house is only a few blocks to the Square's restaurants and bars. This home offers 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms 2 separate living area, cook's kitchen, dining area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 S LINWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
704 S LINWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 704 S LINWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
704 S LINWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 S LINWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 704 S LINWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 704 S LINWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 704 S LINWOOD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 704 S LINWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 S LINWOOD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 S LINWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 704 S LINWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 704 S LINWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 704 S LINWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 704 S LINWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 S LINWOOD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 S LINWOOD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 S LINWOOD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
