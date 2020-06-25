704 South Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224 Canton
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful house in the heart of Canton with parking. This house is only a few blocks to the Square's restaurants and bars. This home offers 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms 2 separate living area, cook's kitchen, dining area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 704 S LINWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
704 S LINWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 704 S LINWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
704 S LINWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.