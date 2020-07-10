Rent Calculator
703 BARTLETT AVENUE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:18 PM
703 BARTLETT AVENUE
703 Bartlett Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
703 Bartlett Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
East Baltimore Midway
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 703 BARTLETT AVENUE have any available units?
703 BARTLETT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 703 BARTLETT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
703 BARTLETT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 BARTLETT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 703 BARTLETT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 703 BARTLETT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 703 BARTLETT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 703 BARTLETT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 BARTLETT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 BARTLETT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 703 BARTLETT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 703 BARTLETT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 703 BARTLETT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 703 BARTLETT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 BARTLETT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 703 BARTLETT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 BARTLETT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
