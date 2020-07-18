All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 1 2020 at 6:23 PM

7 North Carey Street - Unit #5

7 North Carey Street · (410) 886-6671
Location

7 North Carey Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Hollins Park

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out these beautiful newly renovated apartment homes located Downtown East Baltimore. Walking distance to grocery store, dry cleaners, essential businesses, public transportation (bus & train), Camden yards, M&T Stadium, and more! One bedrooms and spacious studios featuring hardwood flooring, high energy efficient stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, backsplash, microwave, large city windows with bright lighting, high ceilings, large stand in shower w/ rainfall shower head, spacious closets, central A.C /heating, and laundry in the building. Love those amenities? Well everything is brand new, and we want you to be the first to use! Won’t last long, call to schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 North Carey Street - Unit #5 have any available units?
7 North Carey Street - Unit #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 North Carey Street - Unit #5 have?
Some of 7 North Carey Street - Unit #5's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 North Carey Street - Unit #5 currently offering any rent specials?
7 North Carey Street - Unit #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 North Carey Street - Unit #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 North Carey Street - Unit #5 is pet friendly.
Does 7 North Carey Street - Unit #5 offer parking?
No, 7 North Carey Street - Unit #5 does not offer parking.
Does 7 North Carey Street - Unit #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 North Carey Street - Unit #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 North Carey Street - Unit #5 have a pool?
No, 7 North Carey Street - Unit #5 does not have a pool.
Does 7 North Carey Street - Unit #5 have accessible units?
No, 7 North Carey Street - Unit #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 7 North Carey Street - Unit #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 North Carey Street - Unit #5 has units with dishwashers.
